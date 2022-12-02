Downtown Bristol has a brand new sound

A new speaker system installed throughout Bristol’s downtown area is supplying residents and guests with a reminder of the cities’ musical legacy, plus its influence on contemporary times.

The $70,000 project is the result of a collaboration between Believe in Bristol, Advance Bristol, and the cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Believe in Bristol and Advance Bristol both contributed $25,000, with the cities each contributing $5,000. A total of $10,000 will be used to maintain the system and is funded by Main Street program grants and additional private investors.

“As the Birthplace of Country Music, it is important to have music playing for locals and visitors to enjoy,” Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott said. “The speakers add a great atmosphere to the downtown and showcase our efforts to promote our country music heritage. Since installing the system, our organization has continued to work with the StreetSounds logistical team to work through interference issues in our unique downtown footprint.”

The speakers are located along the length of State Street, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Commonwealth Avenue and Volunteer Parkway. Public works employees from both cities installed the speakers, with logistical assistance from Bristol, Tennessee Parks & Recreation staff.

“We’re invested in collaborating with community partners to create opportunities for beautification projects and other elements that drive economic viability, and this project is a first step toward our mission of enhancing the overall appeal of Bristol,” Cathy Floyd, executive director of Advance Bristol said. “We are delighted to work with the cities and Believe in Bristol, who heard from a number of merchants, visitors and shoppers that having music downtown every day, especially during the holidays and other downtown events, is both wanted and needed.”

Believe in Bristol will manage the speakers’ playlists through the streaming service Spectrio. Music will be played year-round, and different playlists will be utilized daily to provide a wide variety of tunes during regular business hours. The speakers can also be used to make announcements and amplify live music events.