Delta Blues wins Best Overall Wing at Wing Fling

State Street restaurant Delta Blues BBQ won the “Best Overall Wing” award at Thursday’s Wing Fling hosted by Visit Kingsport at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

Vendors from across the region served their best and most creative wings to a sold-out crowd of wing enthusiasts. The vendors included Backwoods Burger Bar, Beef O’Brady’s, The Bohemian, Buffalo Wild Wings Johnson City, Center Street Grill & Smokehouse, Delta Blues BBQ, East Coast Wings & Grill, Longhorn Steakhouse, The Main Street Pizza Company and Southern Craft.

Wings were judged by a panel of local first responders from Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

After a blind tasting, the winner of Best Hot Wing was Buffalo Wild Wings with their Mango Habanero wings. Best Sweet Wing went to Backwoods Burger Bar for their Peach Zing wings. Most Original Flavor went to The Bohemian with their Vaudevillian BBQ wings.

Delta Blues BBQ won the Best Overall Wings for their Hot Mess Wings. This award is presented each year in honor or memory of an everyday hero. This year the award was presented in memory of Captain Fred McGrew. McGrew retired from Sullivan County EMS in January 2021 with more than 35 years of service to our region. McGrew fought a courageous battle against cancer and passed away in August of 2021.

Attendees were able to voice their opinion by casting their vote for “People’s Choice Award” at the event. The winning wing was the Center Street Grill’s Sriracha Bourbon.

New this year was the addition of Kingsport Wing Fling’s Battle of the Badges.

A second panel of first responders representing Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office participated in a wing- eating competition. Competitors were each given 10 wings. The first to finish took home the trophy and all the bragging rights. The 2022 Wing Fling Battle of the Badges winner was Travis Jackson from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.