Deadline for Shelby Street project moved to 2024

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new agreement between the City of Bristol and developers of The Seven14 project has moved the development deadline for the project back to 2024.

The renegotiation of the deal between the City of Bristol and A.G. Commercial, the developers of The Seven14, was finalized in September and set the new development deadline to Aug. 4, 2024. The new deal comes after substantial supply chain delays and the ongoing labor shortage caused by the pandemic made the original deadline of summer 2021 unmanageable for both parties. J.J. Gillenwater, one of A.G. Commercial’s partners, highlighted some of the issues they faced while developing The Seven14 and expressed how glad he was to have a new deal.

“We got a great deal with the city and are very happy working with them,” Gillenwater said. “Everything a year or two ago slowed down, and it affected everything … mainly (in the) picking of materials and products that we can get and securing hard numbers on materials and labor.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}