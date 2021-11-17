Deadline for Shelby Street project moved to 2024

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new agreement between the City of Bristol and developers of The Seven14 project has moved the development deadline for the project back to 2024.
The renegotiation of the deal between the City of Bristol and A.G. Commercial, the developers of The Seven14, was finalized in September and set the new development deadline to Aug. 4, 2024. The new deal comes after substantial supply chain delays and the ongoing labor shortage caused by the pandemic made the original deadline of summer 2021 unmanageable for both parties. J.J. Gillenwater, one of A.G. Commercial’s partners, highlighted some of the issues they faced while developing The Seven14 and expressed how glad he was to have a new deal.
“We got a great deal with the city and are very happy working with them,” Gillenwater said. “Everything a year or two ago slowed down, and it affected everything … mainly (in the) picking of materials and products that we can get and securing hard numbers on materials and labor.”
The most significant change to the agreement is the shift from a tax increment finance agreement by A.G. Commercial with the city to a $1.37 million forgivable loan on the property from the city. This new loan will see A.G. Commercial have to meet certain construction and pre-lease-agreement milestones, each with their own deadlines, before receiving the deed and certificate of occupancy from the city. Tom Anderson, Bristol, Tennessee’s director of economic development, explained what the forgivable loan means for A.G. Commercial and the city’s current role as the industrial board takes over monitoring the project.
“As they hit their milestones, we will forgive a part of the loan. Once they complete their last milestone, then we will deed the property to them … it’s all performance-based, they have to perform to get the incentive.” Anderson said. “We’re just monitoring the lease agreements. It’s been turned over to the industrial board to oversee. What happens is, once they have so much of the space committed or pre-leased, the commercial loan will kick in, and that’s when the city gets out of the way.”
The next few years look to be all about A.G. Commercial navigating supply chain challenges, meeting milestone deadlines and securing pre-lease deals with businesses. Tom Anderson believes the project’s cost today is closer to the $20 million mark, which is substantially higher than the $17 million that was initially estimated. However, he isn’t fazed by this, as he sees it as part of a much larger project to develop downtown.
“It’s a huge thing that is going to literally change this side of town,” Anderson said. “We look to it as a kind of a catalyst to other development.”
Gillenwater is hoping to have the parking lot finished the week after Thanksgiving, which would see A.G. Commercial meet their first milestone a month before its deadline, which is Dec. 31.