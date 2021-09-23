Damascus considers revising lodging rules

DAMASCUS, Va. — Damascus town officials are weighing whether to set restrictions on transient lodging, which includes hotels, campsites, short-term rentals on private property (like Airbnb) or any other overnight accommodations.

On Wednesday, the Town Council heard a report by a committee formed five months ago to study how to govern the business of transient lodging in town. How to tax and regulate rentals in residential areas has been a topic of debate across the United States with the rise of websites like Airbnb, which advertise personal apartments, houses or single rooms for tourists to rent.

“We have to have transient lodging. We will die without it,” Robert Van de Vuurst, the committee’s chairman and newly appointed member of the Damascus Town Council, said.

Recently, rumors have circulated that the committee plans to recommend doing away with all transient lodging, Van de Vuurst said.

“Whoever was spreading those rumors didn’t know what they were talking about,” Van de Vuurst said. “If we don’t have it, we’re going to die a very short, painful death.”

There are currently 26 transient lodging facilities in the business district of Damascus, while nine are located in residential areas, Van de Vuurst said.