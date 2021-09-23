Damascus considers revising lodging rules

DAMASCUS, Va. — Damascus town officials are weighing whether to set restrictions on transient lodging, which includes hotels, campsites, short-term rentals on private property (like Airbnb) or any other overnight accommodations.
On Wednesday, the Town Council heard a report by a committee formed five months ago to study how to govern the business of transient lodging in town. How to tax and regulate rentals in residential areas has been a topic of debate across the United States with the rise of websites like Airbnb, which advertise personal apartments, houses or single rooms for tourists to rent.
“We have to have transient lodging. We will die without it,” Robert Van de Vuurst, the committee’s chairman and newly appointed member of the Damascus Town Council, said.
Recently, rumors have circulated that the committee plans to recommend doing away with all transient lodging, Van de Vuurst said.
“Whoever was spreading those rumors didn’t know what they were talking about,” Van de Vuurst said. “If we don’t have it, we’re going to die a very short, painful death.”
There are currently 26 transient lodging facilities in the business district of Damascus, while nine are located in residential areas, Van de Vuurst said.
Yet there are limits.
In May, the Town Council agreed to put a moratorium on issuing new permits to operate transient lodging business sites while the committee studied the issue.
Mayor Katie Lamb challenged whether that was valid.
“I don’t think there’s actually a moratorium in place,” Lamb said. “I don’t think we should move forward on this. There are definitely some legal issues going on.”
Lamb said a review of the moratorium is now underway with the Virginia attorney general.
Lamb also warned Town Council that businesses could be seeking legal action against the town for imposing a moratorium on granting permits to open transient lodging facilities.
The town has been allowing transient lodging for about 30 years, Lamb said prior to the meeting.
“Why fix it if it ain’t broken?” she asked. “That’s what I’m hearing from a majority of the residents.”
The committee studied several other towns and cities to see how their transient lodging policies are conducted.
In Virginia, that included Radford, Farmville, Chilhowie, Lynchburg, Marion and Blacksburg. Communities studied in North Carolina included Blowing Rock, Boone, Banner Elk, Burnsville, Spruce Pine and Asheville. The committee also studied Mountain City and Jonesborough in Tennessee.
The committee recommends that owners of temporary rentals should be Virginia residents who live in the state more than half the year, so that they are required to pay income taxes.
More than 20 people spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I don’t think that there needs to be a blanket moratorium on transient lodging,” Michael Wright, owner of Sundog Outfitters, said.
Wright’s family — including his brother, wife and father — have about a dozen properties they rent.
“Imposing restrictions would reduce business because there are fewer people coming to town,” Wright said. “Property values are going to be reduced.”
Buddy Albro, who owns the Creeper Trail Cottages, as well as other properties, said he would be forced to sue the town because his property would lose $300,000 if restrictions were put in place.
“I think there would be lawsuits galore,” Albro told the council.
David Atwood, who owns three properties in commercial areas, said he is in favor of encouraging more residential transient lodging.
Damascus needs more places for families to stay, Atwood said. “That’s what drives businesses.”
Limiting the transient lodging in residential neighborhoods “is a big step backward,” Atwood said.
Van de Vuurst attempted to make a motion near the end of the meeting, during council member reports, but was stopped by Lamb, as well as the town attorney, who said the meeting did not advertise that any action would take place.
In turn, Van de Vuurst said he would opt to make a motion to send the committee’s recommendations to the town’s planning commission during the Town Council’s October meeting.
