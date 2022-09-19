Contest designed to connect local businesses with Bristol's casino

ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Community Capital (VCC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) hosted an informational workshop for the inaugural 2022 SWVA Regional Pitch Contest, through which participating local women and minority-owned businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their products and services to the Bristol Casino, the future home of Hard Rock.

In her opening remarks at the workshop, which took place at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator Monday in Abingdon Monday, Sandy Ratliff, the vice-president and Community Innovation Advisor for the VCC, explained the goal is to offer local businesses the opportunity to enter a new market, while also helping the casino, which has struggled to identify and connect with local businesses.

"We want them to be successful, but most importantly, we want to share the wealth," Ratliff said. "It's helping them find new businesses. For us, it's helping our local businesses access a new market of opportunity, a new sales market that they never dreamed about."

The VCC and the SBA have allocated $50,000 from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant as prize money for participants that would be divided equally between the five final contestants of the SWVA Regional Pitch Contest.

Carl Knoblock, the SBA Virginia district director, encouraged anyone who meets their requirements to take part in the pitch contest because even if they do not end up winning the cash prize, it is still an opportunity to impress Hard Rock.

"The one thing that we want to stress through this is even though you may not win. You may bring opportunities to the casino that they may actually come and talk to you on their own and say, 'Hey, can we talk a little bit further about this? Because we like what you have even though you didn't win,'" Knoblock said.

Dana Wolfe, who owns GraphXsolution, attended the workshop to learn more about the requirements and express her interest in taking part in the contest.

"I'm looking forward to asking some more questions about my personal business setup and how it would work and whether it's of interest to them," Wolfe said. "I think the opportunity is just a great opportunity for all the businesses in our area."

Those interested in learning more about the requirements and signing up for the SWVA Regional Pitch Contest can do so by going to https://tinyurl.com/2022swvapitchrules.

The deadline to apply is October 21.