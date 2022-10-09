Coalfield EDA grant gives boost to new Coeburn German restaurant

Traditional German foods will soon be available on Southwest Virginia tables as Oma’s Haus – operated by the mother and daughter team of Ulrike and Sonja Whalen -- opens on 111 Dickerson Avenue in Coeburn early this winter.

Oma’s Haus was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“One of VCEDA’s target industry sectors is creative tourism and those businesses that support it,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, said. “Oma’s Haus fits that bill with its plan to bring a restaurant featuring traditional German foods to Coeburn, giving residents and tourists alike a new dining option while at the same time creating jobs. The new business projects four full-time employees and seven part-time employees within five years.”

The new German restaurant will also feature an artisan bakery, which is already operational, even as the restaurant location is still undergoing renovations. The Whalens are working out of the new location to run the bakery side of the business, selling German pretzels, including Gouda cheese and bacon pretzel, as well as other traditional German breads and desserts, marketing those at area farmer’s markets and as special orders.

“Our dream is to bring authentic German foods to the table and to welcome everyone,” Ulrike Whalen said, noting their desire is to make everyone feel at home, like they would at “Grandma’s house.” “Oma” is the German word for “grandmother.”

“Some of the recipes we use are traditional family recipes and some we’ve updated with a twist,” Sonja Whalen said. “We use family recipes, including those we have from a cousin, who was a master baker in central Germany.”

Two favorites are the Black Forrest Cake and the After Eight Cake. The After Eight cake features mint melted in the chocolate frosting.

Custom orders are accepted for cakes, cookies, other desserts and for made from scratch breads.

“I’ve always liked baking and Sonja went to culinary school, so this is a good fit for us,” Ulrike Whalen said.

The Whalens used the seed capital grant to purchase equipment for the kitchen and toward remodeling costs of the building.

The Whalens worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) in developing their application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority.

“Mountain Empire’s Small Business Development Center appreciates the opportunity to get to know the ladies with Oma’s Haus,” said Becki O’Quinn-Purdie, SBDC director at MECC. “We are excited to see this new business open and provide a new option for dining in the area. Oma’s Haus established a great reputation through local farmer’s markets and we feel confident that will continue with the restaurant. The SBDC appreciates the VCEDA Seed Capital Fund opportunity for this business.”

“Being unique is very important in today’s small business environment,” Wise County IDA Executive Director Brian Falin said. “Oma’s Haus is taking full advantage of that opportunity by establishing a German-inspired restaurant and artisan bakery in the town of Coeburn. The Wise County IDA was proud to provide a letter of support for Oma’s Haus in their application for the VCEDA Seed Capital program. Ulrike and Sonja have a true passion for their business and we are excited to see it continue to develop and grow.”