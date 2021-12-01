Clydesdales return to Bristol parade

BRISTOL, Va. — After a two-year hiatus, The Auction Clydesdales will return to the Twin City’s Christmas parade, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Bristol.
For the past week, owner Bart Long and his staff have been hard at work, making sure that the 1908 Studebaker wagon pulled by the horses is decorated and that Mick, Thor, Tyson and Ace are ready for their appearance.
The huge horses serve as mascots for Long’s business, Bart Long & Associates Realty and Auction. Long held a news conference Tuesday at Four Winds Farm to announce the return of the animals to Bristol’s Christmas parade. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long said he’s proud to be part of the Bristol community and looks forward to celebrating the start of the holiday season with his family for the first time in two years.
“I grew up here in Bristol, Virginia, and it’s always a pleasure to be a part of this community,” Long said. “We’re excited to get back out. … I’m excited for the kids because of Christmas. They’re going to get to see things this year.”
Long’s Clydesdales have performed at parades and festivals across the country and beyond, from Glade Spring to Canada. Each performance is planned and coordinated by a team of 15 people, two people per horse, each with their role from the hitch driver to the truck driver.
Steve Boggess, who works at the farm, said he never thought he would work with horses.
“I actually started working for him [Long] doing landscaping and fence-building,” Boggess said. “The horses just kind of grew on me. This is what you call an all-inclusive job.”
Long’s passion for Clydesdales started when he was watching TV. At the time, he had been debating with his wife about potentially buying an animal to promote his auction business.
While watching TV one night, he saw the Clydesdales come onto the field in St. Louis on opening day for baseball, and he looked at his wife and said, “That’s what we’re going to do.”