Clydesdales return to Bristol parade

BRISTOL, Va. — After a two-year hiatus, The Auction Clydesdales will return to the Twin City’s Christmas parade, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Bristol.

For the past week, owner Bart Long and his staff have been hard at work, making sure that the 1908 Studebaker wagon pulled by the horses is decorated and that Mick, Thor, Tyson and Ace are ready for their appearance.

The huge horses serve as mascots for Long’s business, Bart Long & Associates Realty and Auction. Long held a news conference Tuesday at Four Winds Farm to announce the return of the animals to Bristol’s Christmas parade. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long said he’s proud to be part of the Bristol community and looks forward to celebrating the start of the holiday season with his family for the first time in two years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I grew up here in Bristol, Virginia, and it’s always a pleasure to be a part of this community,” Long said. “We’re excited to get back out. … I’m excited for the kids because of Christmas. They’re going to get to see things this year.”