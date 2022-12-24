 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

City aims to remove skill games pending ruling on injunction

Skills Gaming

Mollie Tipton, a Kingsport resident, tests her luck on the skills gaming machines at the Lucky Arcade on Euclid Ave.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. – City officials are taking steps to remove more than 100 skill games from operating here, but any action is temporarily on hold due to an injunction issued in the Hermie Sadler lawsuit

BHC 10102019 Town Hall 04

Randy Eads, Bristol Virginia city manager and attorney.

Earlier this month City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads sent letters to 20 city businesses notifying them the games were illegal and should be removed.

“The games we are seeing in the city that are not in the casino at 500 Gate City Highway are illegal, according to the Code of Virginia,” Eads said.

However, any enforcement will likely depend on the Sadler case.

“The city will follow the language in the injunction, and we will not be enforcing any penalties for these games at this time, until the court makes a final determination, or if the injunction is appealed to a higher court and a ruling is made at that time,” Eads said.

122222-bhc-nws-logo-a-gray-area-a1-cp A Gray Area logo

Eads sent the letter Dec. 5, the same day the judge extended the injunction until March 2023.

“The city is informing them they are operating a prohibited gaming establishment and unregulated location. It tells them the city can seek injunctive relief on gambling devices in violation of that code section and we can attach on all money in such devices and receive a civil penalty of up to $25,000 per device,” Eads said of the letter, which contained a Jan. 31, 2023, deadline.

“Some businesses have called and I’ve advised them of the legal uncertainty we’re in at this point,” Eads said. “Some said, if they’re illegal, they’re happy to take them out. Other businesses wanted to know how we planned to move forward in the future.”

Eads said he has not yet seen the latest injunction.

Eads said the Bristol Casino did not request the city take action nor has he had public complaints.

“I have not received any complaints from citizens about these. People have made comments about them, but they were not necessarily complaints,” Eads said.

Three years ago when the Herald Courier first reported on skill games or “gray” machines, there were a handful of games in a few convenience stores scattered about the city.

In the last two years the games have proliferated and there are currently about five locations on West State, Euclid Avenue and off Commonwealth Avenue with 20 to 25 machines each.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

