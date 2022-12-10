Christmas tree business loves bringing joy to families

Nickolus and his father Roger Barr make the trip several times a day this time of year, scouting the area for this year’s crop of holiday evergreen selections.

“I’ve been eyeing this tree for awhile,” Nickolus said, as his chain saw sliced through the trunk of a six-foot Fraser fir, its branches glistening from the misty mountain air.

The tree is just one of a few hundred evergreen trees that will be harvested and sold this holiday at ‘Tis the Season, a family-owned business located at the foot of Whitetop Mountain.

The small tree farm is one of the last few on the mountain that operates as a walk-in business where customers can choose and cut—-or the family will cut them for you. Most trees grown here are hauled down the mountain and sold wholesale to markets around the country.

“It’s just a good ole family operation,” Roger’s wife Lisa Barr said, surrounded by children and grandchildren who’ve learned about growing things all of their lives. A few roaming pet turkeys stroll around welcoming customers to the wreath-covered shed where sales are made.

Family is the common thread that holds the business together.

In addition to their 21-year-old son Nickolus, the couple has daughters Carrie Campbell and husband Chris, and their two sons Jeremiah and Jameson; Jeannie Waddell and baby Isabelle; and Dolly Barr, who is away at college.

Their Christmas tree business is about more than just growing trees. It’s a tradition among the locals who travel to the high country each year for that perfect live tree.

“There’s probably more money to hauling out a load wholesale. I guess they prefer not to wait on the customers to come to them,” Lisa said.

“But, we like meeting people, so good,” said her husband. “That’s why we don’t wholesale them. We just like seeing new faces and meeting families and their kids. We rather do it this way even though it takes up more time dealing with the public and someone always has to be here to greet people.”

Their son Nickolus agreed that his reward is “seeing that smile on the kids’ faces.”

“About a week ago, we had just loaded up a tree on a family’s van and their little girl peeked around and said to my mother, ‘I’ll see you, Mrs. Clause.’”

The family recalled another heart-warming story when a man used the tree farm as a location to drop to his knees and propose to his girlfriend.

“She said yes, and they have made it a tradition to come back for a tree every year,” Lisa said. “We also love seeing the kids grow up and come back with their own families.”

The growers take extra care to raise trees that are safe for the family.

The family doesn’t use chemicals to discourage insects and other pests.

“We don’t use any chemicals on our trees,” Roger, who reluctantly disclosed some of the ingredients of his naturally-formulated pesticide, said. “I can tell you two ingredients- — warm water and vegetable oil—-but the other natural ingredients are secrets. But, it works.”

Never raised prices

In addition to the Fraser fir, a customer favorite, the 10-acre tree farm grows white pine, blue spruce, scotch pine, and Douglas fir.

“The trees look good this year,” Lisa said. “We had a lot of good rain, and up here, it’s always a little cooler because of our higher elevation. The trees like cool weather.”

Sales are down a little bit this year, according to Lisa, who blames the decrease on the country’s economy.

“We’ve sold about 100 so far. We’re expecting to get more customers before Christmas,” she said. “But, when people see our pieces, they always come back.”

The tree business has never gone up on prices since opening in 2017. The family charges $5 per foot, making a seven-foot tree, priced at $35. Wreaths are priced at $1 per inch in diameter. Roping garland is $15 for 25 foot and $30 for 50 foot.

The choose-and-cut operation allows customers to select their trees, watch them being cut and hauled down the hill before a Christmas tree netting machine wraps them for the trip home.

If you don’t want to climb the hill on foot, you can always catch a ride on the Polaris Ranger.

“We call this Santa’s sleigh,” laughed Nickolus.

Customers as varied as trees

The family figures word of mouth is one of their best ways to advertise.

In addition to the local families around Konnarock, they have met customers who are visiting the area from as far away as Florida and South Carolina and Tennessee.

The customers are as varied as the trees they grow.

Some customers like small trees, other people like them tall. Some wait until the last minute to choose a tree while others arrive in November when the family starts tree sales.

“The trees are fresh cut and people tell us they stay pretty and green way past Christmas,” Roger said.

“An older couple always comes on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning to get their tree. Their family doesn’t get off from work until the week after Christmas,” he said.

Lisa said she’s always heard you can soak the base of a freshly-cut tree in warm water to help liquify any sap that has hardened, allowing the trees to absorb more water after being cut.

Branching out

Roger, 55, began working for local wholesale farms in the area when he was just 21.

Using that learned knowledge, he and his family opened the live Christmas tree business five years ago, utilizing start-up trees he had earlier planted on his property.

It takes about 12 years before the tree will grow from a seed to about eight feet tall. Most of the time, the family purchases 12-inch seedlings to plant that still require another eight to 10 years to mature.

The trees grow about a foot each year,” Roger said, pointing to a distant field where a crop of reserve trees are nearly ready to harvest.

The family works together to apply fertilizer and lime throughout the growing season, as well as maintain trimming.

They replant each time a tree is cut.

“When one goes out, one comes in,” Nickolus said.

Nurturing the trees is a year-round job. But, more than that, it’s a way of life that comes as natural as the rise and fall of the sun in the Appalachian region.

Hauling a Fraser fir in the back of the side-by-side, Nickolus gazed over the hills and valleys around their home as he started back to the house.

“There’s just something about that mountain,” Nickolus said, pointing to the fog that was lingering over Whitetop Mountain.

The family-operated business is deeply rooted in the Appalachian soil that rests beneath their feet.

“I’d like to continue this tradition,” Nickolus said.

‘Tis the Season is located at 29258 Jeb Stuart Highway in Damascus, Virginia.