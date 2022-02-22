Chip Thomas joins Friendship as president of leadership institute

The Friendship Family of Dealerships has named Chip Thomas as president of the Friendship Leadership Institute.

Thomas will apply his experience as a cars salesperson along with experience as a sales trainer to lead Friendship’s performance-based leadership program. As president of the Friendship Leadership Institute, Thomas will offer sales and leadership training to other automobile dealerships and even non-automobile companies.

Originally from Bristol, Tennessee, Thomas graduated from King University with a business and economics degree. He joins Friendship with more than 40 years of sales experience and has led a successful sales and leadership consulting business for 30 years.

A press release from Friendship said Thomas has sold more than 7,000 cars and has conducted sales training seminars for more than 30,000 attendees.

“Friendship has a great culture and a great team of people Mitch Walters, president and founder of Friendship companies said. “A key piece of our success is training. We are thrilled to announce that Chip Thomas will be joining our team. Not only has he been a successful automobile salesperson for over 40 years, he is also a nationally-recognized sales trainer. He will be a great asset to us.”