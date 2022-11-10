Casino gives $37K to fight breast cancer

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock presented a check for $37,425.97 Wednesday to the American Cancer Society, Southeast Region to fund patient support programs and life-saving breast cancer research advancements.

These funds were raised by ‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’team members and guests throughout October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Below is a breakdown of how the funds were raised:

Team Member t-shirts, accessories, and bowling night: $7,942

Pink Blackjack Table: $1,454.78

Team Member Dining Room proceeds: $16,910.75

Round up at Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d, and proceeds from ‘Pretty in Pink’ specialty cocktail: $2,500.98

Slot Coupon Boxes: $3,139.61

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol’s Vice President of Marketing, Marc DeLeo, ‘Real Mean Wear Pink’ Campaign: $5,477.85

“We are incredibly grateful for Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock’s amazing first-year support of the local American Cancer Society’s breast cancer programs,” Amanda Darling-Thompson, director of development, American Cancer Society, Southeast Region, said. “One-hundred percent of funds raised by the casino’s team members, patrons and ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ donors will go to fund patient support programs and life-saving breast cancer research advancements. Currently, the society is funding 153 multi-year breast cancer specific research grants, totaling more than $1.3 million – this is only made possible due to partners like Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock.”

“I could not be prouder of our team and guests for their incredible generosity,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said. “We all have friends, family or loved ones who have been impacted by the tragedy of breast cancer. Our hope is that these funds can be used to raise awareness and also provide support and treatment to those who are bravely battling breast cancer.”