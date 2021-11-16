BVU honored for 3rd lowest rates in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority was recently recognized for offering some of the lowest residential electricity rates in Virginia.
Find Energy, an energy research group, has announced BVU Authority won its Top 3 Lowest Electricity Rate award in Virginia for 2020.
Based on historical data compiled by Find Energy, BVU Authority had an average residential price per kilowatt-hour of 10.03 cents, which was 16% lower than the Virginia state average of 11.95 cents. The U.S. national average was 13.26 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to 2020 data.
“The BVU Board and management team have seized opportunities to stabilize the cost of living in the communities we serve,” BVU’s Christopher Hall said in a written statement. “We believe these rate reductions are in keeping with BVU’s public power model of providing services at the lowest possible cost, while the vast majority of the utility industry continues to raise rates.”
Average Monthly Residential Electric Bill: Virginia
|Locality
|Kilowatt-hour
|Average
|Provider
|Virginia
|11.95
|$132.38
|Multiple
|Bristol
|10.03
|$117.34
|BVU
|Buchanan
|10.62
|$119.81
|Appalachian Power
|Dickenson
|11.44
|$136.52
|Appalachian Power
|Lee
|11.23
|$132.25
|Kentucky Utilities
|Norton
|12.26
|$153.23
|Kentucky Utilities
|Russell
|11.44
|$136.52
|Appalachian Power/Kentucky Utilities
|Scott
|$11.44
|$136.52
|Multiple
|Smyth
|10.62
|$119.81
|Appalachian Power
|Tazewell
|10.62
|$119.81
|Appalachian Power
|Washington
|10.62
|$119.42
|Appalachian Power/BVU
|Wise
|12.26
|$153.23
|Kentucky Utilities
|Wythe
|10.62
|$119.81
Average Monthly Residential Electric Bill: Tennessee
|Locality
|Kilowatt-hour
|Average
|Provider
|Tennessee
|10.84
|$130.81
|Multiple
|Carter
|10.73
|$118.87
|Bright Ridge/Elizabethton Electric
|Hawkins
|10.70
|$130.83
|Multiple
|Sullivan
|9.96
|$129.99
|Multiple
|Washington
|10.60
|$132.42
|Multiple
In Virginia, only Harrisonburg at 9.63 cents per kilowatt-hour and Manassas, at 9.89, were lower. Both are city-owned electric companies.
BVU’s board of directors and power provider TVA have approved five separate rate reductions since 2017, including two separate reductions in 2020.
BVU’s average monthly power bill is $117.34, based on 1,000 kilowatt-hours used. That is about 50 cents cheaper than the U.S. average of $117.93, according to Find Energy.
At 10.03 cents, BVU’s residential rate ranks 552nd out of 3,510 providers nationwide, while its $117.34 bill ranks 1,782.
However, the local utility company doesn’t have the lowest rates in the Twin City.
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES), which also buys energy from TVA, charged residential customers 9.78 cents per kilowatt-hour and had a monthly average residential bill of $127.60 for 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to Find Energy.
A review of rates and information on the Find Energy website shows the average monthly residential electricity bill for most Southwest Virginia counties served by Appalachian Power was 10.62 cents per kilowatt-hour with a monthly bill just under $120.
This region’s highest electric rate was in Norton, where residents paid 12.26 cents per kilowatt-hour with an average monthly bill of $153. Kentucky Utilities is the primary provider.
BVU’s commercial rate is an average 10.54 cents per kilowatt-hour while the average monthly commercial bill is $533.90. The rate ranks 1,322nd nationally out of 3,510 providers, and the average monthly bill ranks 2,154th.
The BVU industrial rate is an average of 6.29 cents, and the average monthly bill is more than $109,200, according to Find Energy. Both rank 493rd out of 3,510 providers nationwide.
Both rates are slightly lower than the rates charged by BTES in Tennessee, which charged an average of 10.86 cents per kilowatt-hour for commercial customers, whose monthly bill averaged $575. The BTES industrial average was 6.88 cents, and its industries had average monthly bills of $44,922.
BVU has 13,589 residential customer accounts, 2,758 commercial customer accounts and three industrial customers. In 2020, BVU Authority had retail sales of $42.6 million on sales of 420,918 megawatt-hours of electricity. BVU purchased 444,966 wholesale megawatt-hours of power in 2020.
