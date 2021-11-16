BVU honored for 3rd lowest rates in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority was recently recognized for offering some of the lowest residential electricity rates in Virginia.

Find Energy, an energy research group, has announced BVU Authority won its Top 3 Lowest Electricity Rate award in Virginia for 2020.

Based on historical data compiled by Find Energy, BVU Authority had an average residential price per kilowatt-hour of 10.03 cents, which was 16% lower than the Virginia state average of 11.95 cents. The U.S. national average was 13.26 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to 2020 data.

“The BVU Board and management team have seized opportunities to stabilize the cost of living in the communities we serve,” BVU’s Christopher Hall said in a written statement. “We believe these rate reductions are in keeping with BVU’s public power model of providing services at the lowest possible cost, while the vast majority of the utility industry continues to raise rates.”

In Virginia, only Harrisonburg at 9.63 cents per kilowatt-hour and Manassas, at 9.89, were lower. Both are city-owned electric companies.

BVU’s board of directors and power provider TVA have approved five separate rate reductions since 2017, including two separate reductions in 2020.