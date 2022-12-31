Business Challenge to hold 10-year reunion celebration

This year’s 10th annual Washington County Business Challenge will get under way from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28 with more than $36,000 in awards for start up and existing expansions within Washington County Virginia, and the towns of Abingdon, Damascus, and Glade Spring.

To recognize the success of the program, the Washington County Business Challenge will host a 10th annual reunion networking event for everyone who has participated in the event since the beginning. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon.

According to Cathy Lowe, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, the event is one of the longest running business challenges in the region, having received as many as 100 applicants since its formation in 2014.

“Out of that number, 68 applicants are still in business. That’s a huge percentage of start-up businesses,” she said.

“I believe the Washington County Business Plan Challenge is the most successful business development program in Virginia and we gain momentum annually,” Lowe said. She attributes the success to a partnership with the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital, and the Economic Development Department of the Town of the Abingdon.

“These partners do all of the planning, promoting, and implementing of the Washington County Business Challenge,” Lowe said.

Business categories include arts and culture; outdoor recreation; value added agriculture/agritourism; restaurants, hospitality, and entertainment; technology /advanced manufacturing/research and development; retail and support services; and light manufacturing.

To learn more about the 2023 Washington County Business Challenge and how to participate, visit www.washingtonvachamber.org/programs where rules and an application are available for download.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 5 and received at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 1 Government Center Place, Suite D, Abingdon, VA 24210; by email at washctybiz@gmail.com; or by fax at (276) 628-3984.