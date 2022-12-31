Business challenge program helps turn entrepreneurial dreams into real life success stories

ABINGDON, Va.—— Steven Harris is a self-made success story.

More than 20 years ago, the Southwest Virginia native was just a country boy without a college education, working as a second-shift welder.

As a young teen, Harris would have liked nothing more than to have become a coal miner.

A weakening coal industry, however, discouraged the Richlands High School graduate from following in his family’s footsteps.

Instead, the 18-year-old’s path took him to the steel industry, working as a helper in a local fabrication shop. On his way up the ladder, the decision eventually has led him to becoming one of the country’s leading draftsman.

Harris is an inspirational entrepreneur, hitting dizzying amounts of business achievements.

Of course, he’s quick to tell anyone that “the Lord did all of the making” for his success. “I was just along for the ride,” he said.

His story begins in 2016 when he took a leap of faith and formed Appalachian Drafting, LLC, a structural and miscellaneous steel detailing firm based in Abingdon, providing 3D models and shop drawings.

That same year, Harris was awarded top winner as an existing business in the Washington County Business Challenge, receiving $5,000 to implement his business strategy and half-price rent for a year at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon.

The Washington County Business Challenge is a business plan competition designed to attract entrepreneurs to start and expand businesses in Washington County.

In addition to cash and services, winners of the business challenge are offered a series of classes to help start up or expand their businesses. Participants say creating a business plan was probably one of the most helpful pieces of advice they received.

“It was a good experience,” Harris said. “I didn’t know what a business plan was at first. I met with a mentor who gave me the confidence to grow my business and to become sustainable.”

At the time of the 2016 business challenge, Harris was running a one-man business. Six years later, he has hired an five additional employees, allowing him to accept jobs from clients all over the country.

Harris said he had no more than four or five clients when he started out. Now, he operates with at least 30 clients.

“We are so proud of Steven and his accomplishments since winning the business challenge,” Cathy Lowe, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, said.

Since his company formed, business has grown exponentially for Appalachian Drafting.

The company has earned a reputation for specializing in unique structures, working with coal, high-end glass railing feature stairs, spiral stairs, and helical ramps.

“We draw the blueprints for steel buildings, but we don’t design or engineer them,” said Harris, who, along with his employees, has completed jobs for big names like Apple, Google, Facebook, and a new cybertruck factory in Texas.

“For every bolt hole and cut, we have to make a drawing and tell people how to build it. A building will have a million bolts in it. So, if you have a million bolts, you have a minimum of two million holes.”

He’s even drawn blueprints for a stair package for a new practice arena for an NFL football team.

“Our largest project to date has been 5,000 tons and over 1.4 million square feet,” Harris said.

“We also did the new Capitol Police horse stables on the National Mall. It’s adjacent to the reflecting pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. That was pretty cool to work on,” he said.

His current work also includes preparing drawings for a building on Hudson 66 Spiral in Manhattan, and South Station Transit Hub in Boston. Closer to home, Harris is preparing blueprints for a new science building at Virginia Tech.

Other business challenge winners have had similar professional success.

Hana Eichin

Hana Eichin, who owns Spot of Color in Abingdon, received first place in the new business category for the 2020 Washington County Business Challenge. Spot of Color is a fine art supply store with a classroom and community hangout space.

Eichin said the classes offered to winners were helpful resources getting started in business, particularly learning how to create a business plan.

The business plan was like a road map, helping her navigate her new business during the pandemic.

“A business plan is something I would never have done if I hadn’t been in the class. It’s a lot of work, daunting and confusing, but the class supported my growth as a business and helped to set myself up for success,” Eichin said.

“I think the business challenge is really great. The classes give you a lot of information, maybe things you haven’t thought of before. You make connections with other business owners in the community who can mentor you and answer your questions. And, of course the prize awards are wonderful, as well.”

Matt Justus

Matt Justus, a local physician assistant (PA), was awarded first place in the start-up business category for the 2021 Washington County Business Challenge.

The physician assistant used his winning funds to help prepare a building in Glade Spring for his practice, Town Square Medical.

With 17 years of diverse experience in the medical field, Justus said he is answering the call from a growing number of people who want to return to old-school medicine. It’s a medicine that’s characterized by doctors who are less bogged down by information technology and more focused on connecting with their patients, he said.

Justus said the business challenge was a powerful tool for helping validate his business plans.

“It also was good for networking with other businesses,” Justus said.

“We are confident that we will have long term success and are pleased to announce a recent opening of our Lebanon office.”