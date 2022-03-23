Burlington donates $5K to Van Pelt for school supplies

BRISTOL, Va. — Burlington Stores has donated $5,000 to Van Pelt Elementary for school supplies through the nonprofit agency AdoptAClassroom.org.

Burlington has a new location in The Highlands shopping center, at 16680 Highlands Center Dr., a couple of miles from the school, according to a written statement from Bristol Virginia Public Schools.

The donation will provide $130 in supplies to each teacher’s classroom at Van Pelt.

“On behalf of the Bristol Virginia Public Schools, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in the statement. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for to support our students and their learning. We are thankful for the generous support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by adopting and funding a local school. A grand opening is planned for the new Burlington store on April 8, according to the company’s website.

Burlington Stores Inc., is based in New Jersey and operates more than 840 stores nationwide.