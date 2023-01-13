 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BTES: 12,000 lost power during storm

BRISTOL, Tenn. — At the peak of the winter storm this Thursday, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services reported that around 12,000 of its customers lost power.

In an email Clayton Dowell, the CEO of BTES, explained that its automated switching system assisted in reducing the outages as crews began working on the issue.

“BTES’ automated switching system helped reduce the outages to only 800 customers in a matter of minutes. Crews immediately began working to assess the damage and restore services,” Dowell said. “They worked throughout the night and will continue to work until all services are restored.”

As of 1:45 p.m. on Friday BTES was down to dealing with about 10 outages.

On Thursday Appalachian Power reported several thousand customers without power across parts of its East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area but by 7 p.m., Friday that was reduced to about a dozen, according to the company's website.

