Brka selected as chief nursing officer of Holston Valley

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Adnan Brka has been selected to serve as the new chief nursing officer and vice president for Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.

Brka is responsible for all nursing practices at Holston Valley Medical Center, including patient care services, care coordination, nurse staffing and patient transfers, as well as quality and safety management.

“I started my career in nursing at Holston Valley Medical Center more than 15 years ago, and since then, I’ve spent the majority of my career in this hospital working alongside the incredible team of nurses,” Brka said.

“It’s truly an honor to now be able to lead this team full of talented, caring and compassionate individuals who are dedicated to serving their community. I look forward to working alongside them to continue delivering excellent clinical care to every single patient who enters our hospital.”

Prior to receiving the promotion, Brka served as interim chief nursing officer for Holston Valley since September 2021, and prior to that, he served as the critical care director for the intensive care unit, progressive care unit and COVID-19 units at the hospital.

“We wanted the best candidate possible for this vital role, and after conducting an extensive open search, it was obvious that Adnan’s experience and expertise was the perfect fit for this position,” said Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, which includes Holston Valley Medical Center.

Brka began his career in nursing in 2005 when he started as a licensed practical nurse for the Joint Replacement Center at Holston Valley Medical Center. After five years of serving in that position, he transitioned to become a charge nurse, where he worked shifts at both Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City and at Holston Valley.

In 2012, Brka was promoted to nursing supervisor at Holston Valley, and in 2018, he climbed the ranks again to become nurse manager, a role he held before becoming critical care director.

Brka earned his licensed practical nurse degree in 2005 from the Tennessee Technology Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee. After completing his associate degree in 2010, he earned his bachelor’s degree from King University in 2011 before completing his master’s degree from Western Governors University in 2020.