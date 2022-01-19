Bristol's new comedy club, Lol Comedy Corner, closes after four months

BRISTOL, Va. — Lol Comedy Corner, which opened Sept. 10, 2021, has closed its doors.

Back in Nov. 13, 2021, when the Bristol Herald Courier spoke to Sheekeara Gray and her family, they were hard at work transforming the old Post Office building in downtown Bristol into a restaurant and entertainment venue.

Nard Holston, who served as the host and talent booker at Lol Comedy Corner, was surprised by the abrupt closure of the comedy club.

“I just got the phone call that they were shutting down, so I don’t know [what happened],” Holston said. “That was basically it. I didn’t really get any details.”

Those people looking for laughs in Bristol can find live comedy at the Blue Ridge Comedy Club on State Street.