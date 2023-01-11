Bristol's Bed, Bath and Beyond avoids closure list

With Bed Bath and Beyond announcing that they are closing 62 stores in addition to the 56 they announced would close back in September of 2022, the store at The Pinnacle, which has not been included on the list, is set to stay open.

The Bristol Herald Courier reached out to the Bristol, Tennessee location of Bed, Bath and Beyond at The Pinnacle but did not receive a response.

According to reporting by Axios, the closing of 150 stores, including six buybuy Baby stores and two Harmon stores, is part of a larger liquidation sale as the company considers filing for bankruptcy protection.

In a January 10 press release Sue Gove, the president and CEO of Bed, Bath & Beyond, explained that despite the company’s attempts to navigate the situation, they have not been able to meet their goals as their net sales have declined by 33% over the past quarter.

“At the beginning of the third quarter, we initiated a turnaround plan anchored on serving our loyal customers, following a period when our merchandise and strategy had veered away from their preferences. Although we moved quickly and effectively to change the assortment and other merchandising and marketing strategies, inventory was constrained, and we did not achieve our goals,” Gove said.

Gove stated that the successful closure of 150 stores allows the company to allocate resources aimed at stabilizing the business and meeting customers' demands.

“We are also on track to achieve the 150 store closures that we previously outlined, which will further enable us to allocate resources according to customer demand. Our organization is more streamlined, and we have adopted a more focused infrastructure that reflects our current business,” Gove said.

Although the store at The Pinnacle is not closing, the company is closing five stored in Virginia. Those stores are located in Lynchburg, Christiansburg, Gainesville, Leesburg and Fredericksburg.