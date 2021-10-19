Bristol Virginia Planning Commission working on short-term rental regulations

A resolution is now being drafted that will ultimately be brought before the commission, the City Council and a public hearing before it can be approved.

“The committee recommends no restrictions for zoning districts. They could be located in any residential property. It wouldn’t just have to be in R-1 (single-family) or R-2 (multi-family). We have a lot of residential properties located in business or manufacturing districts, so we would not necessarily restrict the location,” Detrick said.

The city expects to create a registry and is considering a $25 annual fee, although commission member Ed Harlow suggested it should be higher to cover all the costs.

Other considerations include a rule that only the owner of a property would be able to operate a short-term residential business, although they wouldn’t necessarily have to live at the property.

“If there are complaints for the operation of the rental, we feel there should be some type of consequence written into the code. A complaint would need to be legitimate and verifiable — such as a police report, not getting a phone call three days after saying somebody was loud at an Airbnb — that there should be a way to track that,” Detrick said.