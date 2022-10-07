Bristol, Tenn., Walmart completes remodel, promotes digital offerings

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Renovations at the Bristol, Tennessee, Walmart are complete as the store shifts to a more digital approach to serving customers.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Store Manager Patrick Gould said the Walmart at 220 Century Blvd. has expanded its digital footprint and created a larger stockroom in order to improve the online component of the business.

“As a company, we have accelerated online sales 18% within two years,” Gould said. “Digital, it’s not the future — it’s the now, so that is one thing that we are trying to do as a company is just keep evolving [and] exceed our customers’ expectations with that digital aspect.”

In addition to more self-checkouts, the store has also added more manned registers, although the store's shifting focus is geared towards online purchasing, pickups and delivery. In its recent remodel, the Bristol, Tennessee, Walmart added about 20,000 square feet of pickup and delivery space, according to Market Manager Jon Tunnell, who said Walmart as a whole is striving to cut costs to keep consumer prices low.

“Not only are we going to expand our shopping experience, but also our online shopping experience,” Tunnell said. “We are separating ourselves from other retailers and other grocers because we are able to expand into the technology piece.”

Tunnell said 10 years ago he would not have expected Walmart to be driven by delivery and e-commerce, although he admits the retail giant is in the midst of that transition.

“We are transforming in retail, and Walmart is on the cutting edge of that,” Tunnell said.

Mike Lovelace, market digital operations lead, also spoke Friday about Walmart+, a subscription-based service he called “the future of Walmart” that offers subscribers up to 10-cents off per gallon of fuel at participating locations, free home delivery, exclusive access to special promotions and other perks.