Bristol plans for pot sales

Detrick said there is no definition within city zoning code for a cannabis dispensing facility — meaning, if one applies, it would request a similar use permit. Under present code, a dispensing facility could locate in any nonresidential area.

“It’s also possible a cannabis dispensing facility could expand its operations to sell marijuana once it’s legalized in 2024,” Detrick said. “We don’t know what that will look like, but this is something the staff feels we’d like to get ahead of.

“In a nutshell, if a cannabis dispensing facility came to the city, we would have very little control over where it could go — pretty much any nonresidential area — with no control if you wanted to keep it away from some land uses, schools, [places] like that,” Detrick said.

Danville and Portsmouth recently passed similar measures, Detrick said.

No such business has applied to the city, Detrick said, but one has inquired.

Former Mayor Ed Harlow and Jacob Holmes will serve on the subcommittee.

In other action, Commission Chairman Daniel Shew and member Susan Long agreed to serve similar roles on a subcommittee to develop an ordinance to govern the operation of short-term residential rentals — such as through Airbnb.