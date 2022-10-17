Bristol furniture store started by chance still going strong 20 years later

State Street is world famous for its downtown filled with restaurants, music, shops and Appalachian culture, but a mile west in the business section sits a unique store with an intriguing history.

West State Furniture is located in a large facility now full of couches, tables, antique items and more.

Its long story also includes the 800-seat Lee Theatre, which opened in 1949 and operated until 1956. A Lincoln-Mercury car dealership took its place in the early 1960s, and eventually the Pete Moore Appliance store dominated the location for roughly 45 years.

The store’s current owners, Brenda and Mike Greene, have run West State Furniture — a wholesale outlet — for two decades. The couple marked a half-century of marriage earlier this year. Both hail from the Tri-Cities.

“People still come in here thinking we sell appliances,” Brenda quipped.

The store has become popular among the influx of transplants to East Tennessee in recent years. While they can’t predict their busiest time of the year or busiest day of the week, Mike and Brenda agree that out-of-state transplants make up a large share of their business.

In addition to 27 buyers from California this year alone, they count Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and other mainly northern and western locales among new customers.

“Almost none had a connection to Bristol,” Mike observed. “They just liked the area.”

West State marked 20 years in business this fall. They had a showroom a few blocks away, then moved to the current location in 2009.

Among other top brands, they buy Kincaid close outs and do custom orders from across the country. A large amount of furniture comes from North Carolina towns like Granite Falls, Hickory, Hudson and Lenoir.

Interestingly, West State’s best years were during the heart of COVID-19.

“And it would have been even better if I could get the product, but it took much longer,” Brenda explained.

Mike attended the now-defunct Bluff City High School, while Brenda graduated from John Battle High School in Southwest Virginia. They met just down the road from their store in 1967 at a drive-thru restaurant.

Mike was drafted Mike into the military not long after that meeting and he deployed to Vietnam from March 1968-69 with the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne brigade.

Upon returning to Bristol, he resumed a career in construction and also worked as an electrician. Based in East Tennessee, his work occasionally took him to surrounding states. Brenda often helped in the construction business, especially with painting, through the 1970s and 80s.

Their current business, however, began by chance.

The two explained with a chuckle that they sold their house and needed a place for our furniture.

In 2002, Brenda opened up their first store. Mike began working full time with his wife in 2007.

Outside of work, the Greenes enjoy time with their son, Aaron, and 12-year-old grandson, who live locally.

They also attend car shows, often displaying the 1969 Corvette Mike purchased when he returned from military service. He recently restored the vehicle and it still earns awards for its history.

West State sells name-brand sofas, office furniture, accessory pieces, end tables, and anything for dining rooms and bed rooms. They do it all with the typical mom-and-pop charm and overall mentality.

“If they come in here more than once, they’re not customers; they’re friends,” Brenda claimed. “Our business is mostly repeats. Customers find our prices and tell their friends and family.”