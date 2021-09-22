Bristol credit union names new CEO

Shelly Brown has been named the new president/chief executive officer of United Southeast Federal Credit Union (USFCU).

According to a press release from the credit union, Brown has played a vital role in the growth and expansion of United Southeast Federal Credit Union in her marketing and operations roles. During her USFCU career, Brown has been involved in developing new products, services and the overall member experience.

“I am honored to be selected as the new president and CEO of United Southeast Federal Credit Union,” Brown said. “We have a wonderful team of talented individuals here who are dedicated to our members and to providing them with the best service possible. I am excited about the opportunity to serve our members and grow our credit union while also continuing to be involved in our communities.”

Brown has been in the credit union industry for more than 34 years and with United Southeast for more than 20 years. Most recently, she served as the senior vice president of operations, where she oversaw the organization’s branches, electronics, information technology and compliance.

Board Chairman Gary King said he feels that Shelly’s qualifications and experience make her an invaluable asset to USFCU.

“When the credit union board of directors was faced with the challenge of finding a new president/CEO, we knew that we had strong bench strength within the credit union itself. Shelly Brown brings years of credit union management and operations experience to her new role as president/CEO, and it was no surprise that she was selected to lead USFCU into the future.”