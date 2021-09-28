Bristol Caverns up for sale as longtime owner plans retirement

“It’s like a different world in there. Just being able to share it, it’s one of God’s creations,” he said.

“No man can build anything like that or come up with something like that.”

Cavern life

Barnett was born in 1947 — just three years after the caverns opened in 1944.

The attraction went up for sale about a week ago for $4.5 million through Southeastern Properties, based in Bristol, Virginia.

“There have been some offers already — or some people of interest,” Barnett said.

“Most of your caverns in the country are privately owned,” he said. “A few of them are owned by the government.”

Tennessee is home to The Lost Sea, Ruby Falls, Tuckaleechee Caverns, Appalachian Caverns and Forbidden Caverns — to name a few.

“You don’t have one around every corner,” said Barnett, 74.

In all, there are 10,000 caves in Tennessee. Of those, just 10 or fewer are open for commercial tours, according to Barnett.

Drop-in tourist business has remained steady. But COVID-19 took out the school field trips for the past year and a half, Barnett said.