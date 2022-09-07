Bloom looks to reinvent itself in new location

BRISTOL, Va. – Over the course of the past two weeks, the staff of Bloom Café has been busy settling into the restaurants new home across the street from their old location, as well as welcoming and training a slew of new cooks, waiters, and baristas.

Josh Fehr, Bloom's head chef, described what the emotional journey was like leaving Bloom's old location on the Tennessee side of State Street after five years and highlighted how exciting the process of moving into a new space, across the street in Bristol, Virginia, has been.

"We were over there for five years in the old Bloom building, as we refer to it now, and it was kind of like a home for us. So, moving over has been both an emotional and really exciting process. It's been a little chaotic because they were just finishing up construction on our final day," Fehr said. "We did brunch, and then we all celebrated the last day, and then we just put everything in a truck and kind of started loading it over, and it's been a week and a half since then, and we've kind of adjusted to the space, kind of making it feel like home, kind of like you do when you move into a new apartment or something. It's like. Things feel missing until you find out where you want to put it. So, that's the phase we're in now as we kind of get ready to open."

Currently, Bloom is in the process of training 40 new staff members, which brings the total number of employees to around 70, 11 of which will be joining the kitchen staff.

"We've hired, I think, 11 new people in the kitchen. So, those are everyone from dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks," Fehr said. "It almost looks like we're open with the amount of people that are in here training."

Chance Cook, one of Bloom's front-of-house managers, explained what the first week of training was like and described some of the activities and mock scenarios they have set up to teach new employees how to provide good service to customers.

"This is our second week of training, first week was, you know, a lot of like basic stuff, steps of service like making sure you know how to greet a table properly and essentially going over the basics for anyone who hasn't worked at a restaurant and doing like mock service," Cook said. "This week, it has been intense training. So we've got a few different games set up. We've had like a dinner service steps of service Jenga going and like, ‘would you rather’ with the menu questions, we've been trying to not just talk and talk and talk at people."

Cook has been surprised by the amount of regular customers, members of the Bloom community who have become part of the staff.

"A lot of these new people, I have seen them countless times come into Bloom as customers, to see them want, you know, seeing that large amount for our community step up and be like I want to be involved," Cook said. "They already know the menu a little bit and stuff like that."

Cook explained that the goal behind the intense training is to provide the quality service envisioned in the new space.

"The bottom line is the standard we are holding in old Bloom, and it's like we're moving to an elevated space, so that service has to be elevated a notch to match that," Cook said.

Fehr is excited to present regulars, who have been at the door of the new restaurant asking when they will open, with a whole new array of food options, especially his new creation, the Bloom hot chicken sandwich.

"My favorite thing that we are doing right now is we're making a fried chicken and waffle sandwich," Fehr said. "So, borrowing from the Nashville tradition of making fried chicken extremely spicy, and we're going to drizzle it in hot honey and put it on one of our buttermilk waffles. It's so good, and we make hot pickles that go with it. It looks fantastic. We tested it out the other day, and everyone was just drooling. So, I'm really excited about that."

The kitchen at Bloom will be open for customers to observe as the staff cooks their meals.

"I've always been a chef at an open kitchen. I think it is like something that connects people to their food," Fehr said. "We're really excited to show people how beautiful this space is."

Bloom plans to open September 21, with a soft opening planned for next week.

Bloom will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for brunch, lunch, and dinner.