Blackstone Data Services to open in Tazewell County

Five new jobs and a projected private capital investment of $18 million will be coming to Tazewell County as Blackstone Data Services, LLC, opens its doors at the Bluestone Business and Technology Park shell building. The announcement of the new business was made Tuesday at The Bluestone.

In addition to Blackstone Data Services founder and CEO Seth White, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth, a host of Tazewell County officials, federal officials and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) were in attendance.

Blackstone is a data center hosting services and cryptocurrency mining business. The new company will provide data center hosting; server and node maintenance; cryptocurrency mining container asset manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.

"We are pleased to welcome Blackstone Data Services to the Bluestone Technology Park,” Eastern District Board of Supervisors Member Charlie Stacy said. “They will bring much-needed high tech, diversified job opportunities to Tazewell County and significant capital investment."

White said he hopes the business can hire more employs as the company grows.

“Our mission is to provide expert turn-key data hosting and technology services, enabling our clients to invest in new technologies without the hassle of self-hosting,” Blackstone CEO Seth White said. “Our vision is to offer a portfolio of data hosting and technology services that allows investors to easily gain access to advanced cryptocurrency technologies and to deploy these as investment instruments. We want to partner with local business leaders in the coal and natural gas businesses to build deployable mining server assets to take advantage of energy generation capabilities (i.e. flare gas from coal mines) to provide revenue generation possibilities. These mining containers will allow operators to take full advantage of natural resources and to improve revenue generation. In the future, it is our vision that Blackstone can utilize the Bluestone building as a basis for manufacturing for these deployable mining container assets and bring on additional full-time employment.”

The VCEDA Board approved up to a $2,739,700 loan to the Tazewell County IDA to be used to finance site grading, site development, building construction, utilities installations and extensions, other improvements and costs associated with the construction and development of the approximately 40,000 square foot technology shell building to be occupied by Blackstone.

“The choice by Blackstone Data Services to locate at the Bluestone Regional Business & Technology Center is a significant development for Tazewell County,” 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith said. “Data centers and cryptocurrency offer new economic opportunities for Southwest Virginia and Blackstone’s decision will help realize this potential while bringing jobs and investment to our region.”