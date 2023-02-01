Blackbird Bakery chosen best bakery in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Blackbird Bakery has been recognized by Mashed, an online food publication, as the best bakery in Virginia.

Carla Perkins, the owner of Blackbird Bakery, said she is proud of the work she and her 50 employees are being recognized once again. She explained that, just like with past awards, they would not be resting on their laurels.

"Ever since we opened, we've gotten Best in Bristol, and that's great, but you will never see me post it anywhere," Perkins said. "This will be treated exactly the same way. I appreciate it, but it takes so many of us to make that happen, you know, so I feel for myself, I need to represent everybody that works here."

Of Course, this does not mean that Perkins doesn't enjoy beating the competition. In fact, she stressed how great it feels to be a part of putting Bristol, Va., on the bakery map.

"Southwest, Virginia I feel, gets overlooked a lot in the scheme of everything," Perkins said. "You'll see a lot of like your bigger towns Charlottesville, Williamsburg or Newport News or wherever you have bakeries and shops and things featured in those areas, and so for Bristol to be on the map because of Blackbird, I love every minute of it."

Blackbird bakery opened back in 2008. Since then, it has grown, and so has the variety of pastries that they offer. Perkins recommends that new customers try out their signature pink almond cake, their donuts, and the sweet sourdough bread, which are baked based on Perkins's family recipe.

"Where I am from in Southwest Virginia, every woman I know has a starter right now in her refrigerator. My mom was no different," Perkins said. "My mom had a little mason jar full of starter. We have five-gallon buckets full of starter, two of them at all times."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbird Bakery opened a drive-through. Despite its success, Perkins credits it with keeping them open during the pandemic. She highlighted that she has no plans to open another location.

"We've had people approach us about wanting to do like a franchise. I will never ever do that as long as my name is on the property. Because unless you have been through what we've been through to build it, you will never love it like we do," Perkins said. "I would rather have the two manageable properties that I know can produce good quality goods and be able to manage that and not spread myself too thin."

Perkins did, however, reveal that she has been thinking about possibly opening a second business in the future.

"I ultimately want to open a tea room next door. That's my goal, full-on British there will be nothing American about it other than us working there," Perkins said. "It's probably still about three years out. I think it'd be a really fun experience, and we'll make Blackbird make all the goodies for it."