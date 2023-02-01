Bennett named chief legal officer of Ballad Health

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health announced Julie Bennett will serve as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Bennett, who resides in Kingsport, is an experienced corporate counsel with extensive experience in health system governance, having served in leadership positions on the boards of director of legacy Wellmont Health System and Ballad Health, according to a written statement.

Bennett most recently served as vice president and general counsel to Bristol Motor Speedway.

"I am deeply committed to the mission of Ballad Health and proud to join a team I know cares deeply about the region we all call home,” Bennett said. "Throughout the nation, health systems and hospitals face enormous challenges, and it is critical for our region that we navigate those challenges successfully. I look forward to working with the team to overcome these challenges to benefit our patients and the people we serve throughout the region.”

She is licensed to practice law in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia, as well as being admitted to practice before various United States courts and the Supreme Courts of Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia.

As a native of the region, Bennett has been involved in many key projects and has served as chair of the boards of director of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Kingsport Foundation, as well as on the boards of First Broad Street United Methodist Church; Kingsport Economic Development Board; the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame; the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church Board of Ordained Ministry; the Paramount Center for the Arts; and the Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization.

"We are delighted to welcome Julie to the team,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said. "Her extensive legal and corporate experience, combined with a passion for the region where she grew up, her servant's heart and deep community involvement will add enormously to our efforts to achieve our mission and values.”