Believe in Bristol offers incentives to shop small Saturday

Shoppers are encouraged to buy local this weekend in recognition of Small Business Saturday.

Started in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday is an annual event held the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage support for small businesses across the country.

“It’s vital that people support our small businesses through the holiday season, but also year round,” Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol said. “These are not merchants that you've never met – these are your neighbors and your friends.”

For every dollar spent at a small business locally, 67 cents stays in Bristol, according to Elliott.

“I know as a society we are convenience shoppers,” Elliott said. “We like the convenience of being able to hit ‘Add to Cart' online, [but] zero comes back to Bristol (from non-local retailers).”

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, says small businesses are “the fabric of our community,” something that was evident during the pandemic.

“They even supported each other when they were on the verge sometimes of not being able to be open for another day,” Rhinehart said. “We saw that play out firsthand during COVID, and it really exemplifies how our small business community supports each other, which makes us stronger.”

According to Elliott, downtown Bristol now has less vacancies than before the pandemic.

“Already, we have less vacancy than we did when the shutdown happened,” Elliott said. “I think that speaks volumes.”

While local, small businesses continue to rebound from the impacts of COVID, Rhinehart says the pandemic made them stronger and spurred innovation, creating an even more exciting outlook for Bristol’s downtown.

“I think the sky's the limit right now,” Rhinehart said. “I think our downtown is as vibrant as it's ever been.”

Elliott agrees.

“We were really fortunate during COVID to not have lost as many of our small businesses that a lot of area small downtowns did,” Elliott said. “I attribute a lot of that to our community support with everyone rallying together and wanting to support those businesses in any way that they could.”

Downtown Bristol shoppers are invited to stop by Believe in Bristol’s table at 606 State Street Saturday. Tote bags will be given out to the first 200 shoppers who show a same-day receipt for a purchase of at least $25 from any downtown business. A prize pack drawing will also be held for shoppers who show a receipt totaling $100 or more from a downtown business, including restaurants.