Beer board denies brewery permit

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Slater Center auditorium erupted in applause Wednesday night as the Bristol Tennessee Beer Board denied an application from a brewery that planned to build its facility in a controversial location.

All four members of the beer board agreed to deny the beer permit application for Bristol Brewery after more than a dozen citizens spoke up strongly against locating the brewery at 103 Melody Lane in a residential area near Holston View Elementary School. The main concerns brought up during the public comments included traffic congestion, pedestrian safety and location.

“I am not opposed to new businesses in our area,” Tina McDaniel, a longtime resident of a nearby neighborhood, said. “But I am not supportive of this particular endeavor. I have concerns about the close proximity to Holston View Elementary School, so I am concerned about the safety of our children. I am also concerned about [pedestrians].”

Bristol Tennessee School Board Vice Chair Eric Cuddy was among the residents of East Bristol who implored the beer board to deny the permit, primarily due to its potential interference with the school, safety issues and increased traffic.

“Listen to these people,” Cuddy said. “It just doesn't make sense.”

In its final discussion, the board heard from Police Chief Matt Austin, who addressed adverse factors involved in potentially locating the brewery at the proposed site off King College Road.

“I do see adverse effect in this location,” said Austin, who saw concern in its proximity to the school's entrance.

Board member Mark Hutton said the chief’s statement was clear and made a motion to deny the permit on the grounds of adverse effect prior to the board unanimously agreeing to deny the application.

Bristol Brewery is a project being proposed by Adam Woodson, owner of Damascus Brewery in Damascus, Virginia. Woodson said Wednesday he wants to create the city’s “premiere restaurant for small batch craft beverages.”