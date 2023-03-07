BCS Wealth Management celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023.

It began in 1998 as a separate company and financial planning practice created by the partners of the Blackburn, Childers & Steagall CPA firm in Johnson City. Charles Steagall, Jeff Blackburn, Karen McMurray, Tommy Greer, Jim Wilson, and Mike Alread formed BCS Financial, LLC in February 1998.

“Wealth management went hand in hand with the other services we offered, including tax and financial strategies. We knew being a fee-based firm was unique at the time. More times than not, our clients were asking us if we could provide this service for them because it put us on the same side of the table with our clients," former managing partner Tommy Greer said in the statement.

The firm offers financial planning, investment management, insurance, group benefits for businesses, and family office services. The company’s offices are in Johnson City and Kingsport, with satellite offices available in Greeneville, Tenn. and Boone, N.C.

In celebration of its anniversary, the company established an annual scholarship fund at the ETSU College of Business and the William B. Green, Jr. School of Business at Milligan University.

The firm will provide an annual $2,500 scholarship to a deserving finance student at each university.