Barber, salons now watch for domestic abuse

“Already, we don’t get the acknowledgment that we maybe should for our experience and our professionalism. To add this responsibility, I just think, you know, maybe it will open people’s eyes up to what this job actually is. We’re not just playing with people’s hair,” Mullin said.

On the other hand, Lelia Matney, owner of Salon Remington in downtown Bristol, said she is concerned that this added responsibility could drive away clients who value private relationships they have with their hairstylists. She is also worried that this responsibility takes the job of hairstylist into a completely different area.

“We probably would be good people to realize that that’s going on. But the problem is, are we going to be the narcs of domestic violence? Because the things they tell us are personal, and they might want (that) kept private,” Matney said. “I don’t find our business one that that would suit as far as messing our business up, you know, that could mess with our livelihood, and I’m not trying to say that I’m a mean enough person to not care, because we would care, but that’s a lot to ask for someone who does hair. … Having to be the judge and jury or hold court over domestic violence makes no sense to me.”