Ballad Health looks to the future after acquiring two more hospitals

Ballad Health System announced Thursday that its full acquisition of two Southwest Virginia hospitals will lead to new health initiatives and greater investments in Southwest Virginia.
Long a part owner of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon and Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, new agreements with the foundations of each will make Ballad the sole owner of both facilities. Ballad has been the managing partner and previously owned 50.1% of the Abingdon facility and 80% of the Marion hospital, according to a written statement.
The health system has partnered with both the Wellspring Foundation — formerly the Johnston Memorial Healthcare Foundation — and the Smyth County Community Foundation in agreements that restructure both.
“The partnerships between Ballad Health and these two community foundations have been some of the most productive and successful I’ve ever seen,” Ballad Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said. “Both the Wellspring Foundation and the Smyth County Community Foundation have been steadfast supporters of Ballad Health’s mission, and similarly, we strongly support their goals and visions for the future. This announcement is historic in terms of the resources it will unlock.”
By restructuring the partnerships, more than $310 million can be opened and invested into the local community foundations, according to the statement. The funds will support other charitable organizations, community health initiatives, educational activities, workforce development and education for the health care workforce in Washington, Russell, Smyth, Wythe and Grayson counties, among other initiatives consistent with the goals agreed to by each foundation and Ballad Health.
“This new partnership brings the best of all options to Southwest Virginia,” Levine said. “The hospitals will continue to be operated by people the communities have become familiar with, while at the same time unleashing historic investment into the communities served by these critically important assets we have also invested so much in. The relationship we have with the people of Southwest Virginia could not be more important now that we are moving forward together with these exciting initiatives.”
The current Johnston Memorial facility opened in 2011.
“Together, through this incredible partnership, we have built a successful hospital, which has saved lives, served the community and been a source of pride for the region,” Bill Hayter, chairman of the Wellspring Foundation, said. “We are proud of the relationship we have with Ballad Health, and we are grateful to them for their expertise, focus and commitment to high-quality care for our families and neighbors. By every measure, this has been a hugely successful partnership, and now we are ready for the next step in that relationship.
Johnston Memorial’s leadership structure will remain unchanged, as will its patient services.
Sean McMurray, Ballad Health’s senior vice president of market operations and service line integration and development, will be stepping down to accept the role as executive director of the Wellspring Foundation. McMurray, who served as the chief executive officer of Johnston Memorial when the current facility first opened, will leave his current position Dec. 8.
Ballad Health’s partnership with the Smyth County Community Foundation has also proven successful. Earlier this year, Smyth County Community Hospital was awarded a Five Star Overall Rating and Patient Experience Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — the only hospital in Virginia to earn the patient experience rating.
“This agreement is the result of months of careful, deliberate discernment about the most effective ways the foundation can support the long-term viability of Smyth County Community Hospital, a source of pride for our entire region,” Dr. David Kiser, of the Smyth County Community Foundation board of directors, said.
The Smyth County Community Foundation plans to pledge an immediate $3 million investment to address substance abuse in the region through a grant program that will benefit the newly formed Appalachian Center of Hope.
The foundation will partner with Ballad Health to develop plans to address health needs to care for an aging population, initiatives to improve health and education for the area’s youth and resources to provide holistic substance abuse prevention, care and treatment.
The $310 million investment is intended to improve health and health care for the region served by Johnston Memorial and Smyth County Community. Ballad Health and each community foundation will begin identifying options for enhancing behavioral health services for the community.
Additionally, a community board for both hospitals will be established, with both foundations maintaining involvement in their respective local governance. Additionally, there will be no reduction in services provided by Johnston Memorial or Smyth County Community.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for our community,” State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in the statement. “Through our collaborative efforts, Southwest Virginia is working to reverse the trend that most of rural America is experiencing in terms of dwindling health care resources and hospital closures. The significant community investment announced today follows the reopening by Ballad Health of Lee County Community Hospital earlier this year and demonstrates the shared commitment to moving our region forward. I welcome this exciting news and look forward to more announcements in the future.”
Other state lawmakers, including Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, and Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, also expressed support for the announcement and its expected impacts.
“This announcement speaks to the power of community investment and partnership,” Wampler said. “Through prudent fiscal stewardship, Ballad Health will now have the opportunity to invest in our communities in ways we never thought possible. I will work hard with our delegation to do everything we can to leverage these dollars through partnerships with the commonwealth, universities and community organizations to ensure the outcomes we all hope will follow.”