Ballad Health looks to the future after acquiring two more hospitals

“This new partnership brings the best of all options to Southwest Virginia,” Levine said. “The hospitals will continue to be operated by people the communities have become familiar with, while at the same time unleashing historic investment into the communities served by these critically important assets we have also invested so much in. The relationship we have with the people of Southwest Virginia could not be more important now that we are moving forward together with these exciting initiatives.”

The current Johnston Memorial facility opened in 2011.

“Together, through this incredible partnership, we have built a successful hospital, which has saved lives, served the community and been a source of pride for the region,” Bill Hayter, chairman of the Wellspring Foundation, said. “We are proud of the relationship we have with Ballad Health, and we are grateful to them for their expertise, focus and commitment to high-quality care for our families and neighbors. By every measure, this has been a hugely successful partnership, and now we are ready for the next step in that relationship.

Johnston Memorial’s leadership structure will remain unchanged, as will its patient services.