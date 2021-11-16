Ballad Health hiring at two-day event

Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot, according to the statement. While the event is focused on filling clinical positions, applicants will be considered for all open jobs. Both full- and part-time positions are available.

Ballad Heath offers competitive pay and benefits to support its team members, including medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling and a flexible spending account.

Every Ballad Health inpatient facility, outpatient center, service line and physician group has job openings. Full-time, part-time and flexible work opportunities are also available, and positions that are eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, such as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. The schedules are also available for students working through health care degrees, which allows them to gain experience while retaining time for their studies.

Additionally, Ballad Health team members enjoy voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident, disability and pet insurance plans in addition to group discounts at many local, regional and national retailers.