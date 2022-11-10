Ballad centralizes two Wise County clinics

Ballad Health recently centralizing two Wise County residency programs and their affiliated clinics into one location.

Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic in Norton, which serves patients of all ages, is moving locations and joining Ballad Health Medical Associates Community Clinic, an internal medicine clinic that cares for adult patients. The two programs will maintain their individual practices, but will be housed together in Medical Arts Building 1 on the campus of Norton Community Hospital.

Both practices are also home to Ballad Health’s Wise County medical residency programs, where family and internal medicine interns and residents receive training and experience under the supervision of attending physicians with Ballad Health Medical Associates. The internal medicine clinic was already housed in Medical Arts Building 1, while the family medicine program will be moving from the campus of nearby Lonesome Pine Hospital.

“We continue to seek ways to advance our health care and services in Wise County, and bringing these two clinics under the same roof is an exciting development for our patients and residency programs alike,” Bernie Sergent, DO, designated institutional official for Ballad Health’s Northern Region, which includes Wise County, said. “We’re also pleased to expand some of the services we offer and add options like laboratory services for our patients, so they’re readily accessible in one building.”

With a focus on providing care to underserved and rural communities, the family medicine and internal medicine residency programs recruit medical residents with the goal to bolster primary care physician availability in Southwest Virginia and across the Appalachian Highlands.