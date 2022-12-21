Award-winning playwright's work performed in Jonesborough

"We Did It Together," an original StoryTown Radio Show community play will be performed at the McKinney Center Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Dates and times for the production are Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for "We Did It Together" are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or online at Jonesborough.com/tickets. General admission tickets are $17 and senior/student tickets are $13.

Set in the mid-20th century in Jonesborough, Tennessee, "We Did It Together" weaves true-life stories in an original play with music and dance. "We Did It Together" explores the ways families and neighborhoods in the small Appalachian community come together to accomplish great things.

The play is the fourth in a series of original community plays at the McKinney Center written by playwright Jules Corriere, who in November earned her master’s degree in creative writing and English from Harvard University. Her latest screenplay recently won the Paris Art and Movie Awards, and eight other national and international film festivals. Her winning screenplay mirrors the style of "We Did It Together."

Joining Corriere on the production are the original creative team members who directed, composed and choreographed Jonesborough’s first community play, "I Am Home," in 2011.

Nearly 40 actors have come together to create this production, many of whom are playing their own friends and relatives, including Ernest ‘Buttons’ McKinney, Jr. whose parents are both featured as characters in the play. Other cast members are familiar faces to the area’s theater and storytelling scene, including Sabra Hayden, Stefanie Murphy, Jasmine Henderson, Linda Poland and 30 more gifted actors and singers in this ensemble cast.