Asia Cafe Xpress to bring ‘Amerasian cuisine’ to Bristol

A brand-new Asian food chain is coming to Bristol.

On Thursday, the up-and-coming Maryville, Tennessee-based Asia Cafe Xpress broke ground on its Bristol, Tennessee location being constructed at 950 Volunteer Parkway, next to Pal’s.

The restaurant offers what it calls “Amerasian cuisine” and specializes in hibachi and Chinese-style food. The Bristol dine-in and drive-thru location is set to open up in mid-July.

Ray Morgan, vice president of operations at Asia Cafe Xpress, said Thursday they wanted to bring their business to Bristol to start gaining brand exposure in the Tri-Cities.

“We want to have a presence and a footprint that expands out of Knoxville, (and) bring something new, different and exciting to the area, and be able to deliver it through a quick-service concept,” Morgan said.

The Bristol restaurant will be the second-ever Asia Cafe Xpress location after the first one opened last year in Maryville, Malaysian-born businessman Phillip Lim, chairman and CEO of the company, said.

According to Lim, Asia Cafe Xpress has plans to establish more locations in the Knoxville area, in places like Alcoa and Oak Ridge, before eventually becoming a nationwide franchise.

Lim, who opened up the Lim Dynasty Asia Cafe in Knoxville in 2009, said the Asia Cafe Xpress in Bristol will bring about 20 jobs to the city.

