Appalachian Regional Commission to showcase SWVA outdoor adventures

Outdoor adventures will be in the spotlight next week as the Appalachian Regional Commission tours Southwest Virginia for its annual conference.

On Tuesday, the ARC, an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, will host its annual commission meeting from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Oxbow Center in St. Paul, according to the organization’s communications director, Janiene Bohannon.

Several governors, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, are expected to attend. Northam is currently co-chairman of the commission. After the commission meeting, the news media will meet with the officials in front of the Lyric Theater to discuss the issues.

Then, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Northam and Co-Chairwoman Gayle Conelly Manchin will tour the Spearhead Trails in the St. Paul area. The Spearhead Trails feature ATV, hiking and biking trails and has become a nationally recognized outdoor attraction.

The public will then be invited to attend a virtual conference Oct. 6. Bohannon said there will be a panel on entrepreneurship, as well as building leadership and community capacity. To participate in the virtual conference, visit arc.gov.