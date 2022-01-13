Appalachian Power to rebuild substation, transmission lines in Sullivan County

Appalachian Power has announced plans to rebuild a substation and less than a mile of transmission lines to improve service reliability to electrical customers in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The Lovedale Substation Rebuild Project replaces aging infrastructure with modern equipment to help support upgrades in the city of Kingsport. The project replaces equipment from the 1940s to meet current safety standards and improves reliability for a community that is growing.

The Lovedale Substation is located at the corner of Donelson Drive and Lovedale Drive.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and conclude by fall 2023.

To learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team, residents may attend an online open house up until Friday, Feb. 11, at AppalachianPower.com/Lovedale.