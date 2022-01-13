 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Appalachian Power to rebuild substation, transmission lines in Sullivan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Appalachian Power color web logo 308 x 231

Appalachian Power logo

Appalachian Power has announced plans to rebuild a substation and less than a mile of transmission lines to improve service reliability to electrical customers in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The Lovedale Substation Rebuild Project replaces aging infrastructure with modern equipment to help support upgrades in the city of Kingsport. The project replaces equipment from the 1940s to meet current safety standards and improves reliability for a community that is growing.

The Lovedale Substation is located at the corner of Donelson Drive and Lovedale Drive.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2022 and conclude by fall 2023.

To learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team, residents may attend an online open house up until Friday, Feb. 11, at AppalachianPower.com/Lovedale.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barber, salons now watch for domestic abuse

Barber, salons now watch for domestic abuse

Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation that on Jan. 1 made it a requirement that all licensed cosmetologists, manicurists, hairstylists and barbers in the state take an anti-domestic violence awareness course.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts