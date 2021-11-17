Appalachian Power announces $2.1M in grants to school systems

A program administered by Appalachian Power has awarded $2.1 million in grants to five Virginia school systems, including three in the Lynchburg area, toward the purchase of nine energy-efficient buses, the utility announced Tuesday.

“Amherst, Campbell, Montgomery, and Washington county schools each received grants toward the purchase of two electric buses. Bedford County received funds to aid with the purchase of one bus powered by electricity,” APCo said in a news release.

Schools were eligible to receive $250,000 per bus plus $4,175 toward charging equipment and installation. To qualify, each school system had to agree to disable or scrap a conventional diesel bus and replace it with a new electric model, APCo said.

“Electric school buses are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional diesel buses, and we’re honored to partner with our communities on this project,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer, said in the release.

APCo said electric school buses reduce children’s exposure to harmful fumes and particles, are quieter and are less expensive to fuel and maintain.

The grant program is part of a settlement agreement between APCo’s parent company, American Electric Power, and the Environmental Protection Agency over Clean Air Act violations.