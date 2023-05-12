ABINGDON, Va. — With a new name and new ownership Appalachian Fitness, formerly known as Iron Mountain Fitness, has opened its doors to customers this week.

Krystal Mosley, the owner of Appalachian Fitness, who had been a coach at Iron Mountain Fitness, highlighted that buying the gym from its previous owners was the culmination of lots of hard work and a dream come true.

“It's been my dream to have my own business and particularly in fitness. Taught group fitness classes for about eight, eight years, I guess now. I got my accounting degree close to having my business degree. I have my personal trainer certification so like it's all falling — just kind of come together. So yeah, it's been something I've been working on for a while,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained why it was important for her to give the place a new name.

“With new ownership, if you sometimes keep the same name, it doesn't get — the name doesn't get really out in the community, but everybody's like okay, what changes, you know? So [we're] trying to get a bit a new a new face,” she said.

Through Appalachian Fitness Mosley and her team of coaches will offer new and returning customers personal training sessions, functional fitness, as well as yoga and Tabata classes.

“I have been trying to add some new classes from what it had before and also offer personal training,” Mosley said.

Appalachian Fitness is also the home of Abingdon MMA, which for Phil Paine, who was at the gym to get a feel about the new place, is a great combination.

“You get different things here, training by her for conditioning and stuff and then you've got weight training but then you've got Paco who's here with the MMA and martial arts stuff, so you kind of get everything in one,” Paine said.

Mosley wants newcomers to feel welcome at Appalachian Fitness and the gym community.

“I know a lot of people if they haven't even been in a gym for a while, you know, they're nervous about if they're going to do something wrong or is somebody's going to watch me, it makes me nervous,” Mosley said. “I feel like our gym family here is very open and very helpful with people that are new.”

Appalachian Fitness held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday and is now open for customers.