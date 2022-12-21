AMR PEMCO expected to add 20 jobs

The expansion of AMR PEMCO in Bluefield, Virginia is expected to bring 20 new jobs and $575,200 in private investment to Tazewell County in the next two years.

The expansion of the company in Bluefield, Virginia is made possible in part by an up to $447,200 low-interest loan to the company by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).

The funds will be used to finance the purchase of equipment and machinery and to make building renovations, expansions and improvements to increase production space and to improve production efficiencies at the company’s manufacturing facility at 1960 Valley Dale Street in Bluefield.

The company currently has 88 full-time employees at the Bluefield, Virginia facility, but projects that number will increase to 108 within two years.

“Assisting our existing businesses in VCEDA’s e-Region to realize their growth plans is an important component in VCEDA’s approach to economic development,” VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said. “By providing support to our manufacturers in the region, like AMR PEMCO, we continue to grow as a region. AMR PEMCO has been a steady employer in the region for more than 60 years.”

PEMCO Corporation (doing business as AMR PEMCO) designs and manufactures products including dry-type transformers, power distribution equipment and industrial control enclosures and buildings.

The company has mining-related customers, however, the majority of the company’s business now is non-mining-related. Originally founded in 1960, the company was acquired in November 2016 by American Mine Research, Inc. (AMR) of Rocky Gap, Virginia. AMR was founded in 1975 by Robert Graf and in addition to PEMCO, has other affiliated companies including East River Metals, Inc., in Bland County, Virginia; and Custom Manufacturing Services, Inc., in Princeton, West Virginia.

“Since its inception more than 30 years ago, VCEDA has been an incredible partner to PEMCO, helping us finance our sales growth and our diversification efforts,” David Graf, president of AMR PEMCO, said. “We have utilized their loans to acquire advanced manufacturing equipment and expand our facility, which has led to steady job creation. We are proud to have had their support, both during the best and worst of times and we look forward to creating even more jobs for our company and region in the coming years.”

Through the years, VCEDA has provided six loans to PEMCO Corporation for various expansion projects, including the current loan.

The company’s sales, according to its application, are currently growing at a rapid rate. Sales have increased dramatically for dry-type transformers, power distribution units, contract metal fabrication work and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the renewables industry.

PEMCO is one of the four pilot companies in the Energy Storage and Electrification Manufacturing (ESEM) jobs project, of which VCEDA is one of the partner organizations.

"The board understands that most of our economic expansion will come from existing businesses,” Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said. “We have had a long successful relationship with PEMCO and are excited to help them expand even further."