Amazon rep discusses how the company can help local businesses

Amazon partnered with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and InvestSWVA to host a session about building business with Amazon at The Cameo Theater in downtown Bristol on Tuesday.

The session covered a range of engagement opportunities from delivering Amazon packages, building in the cloud, publishing work, live streaming games to how to sell on Amazon.

“Here in Virginia, there are more than 42,000 small and medium business sellers growing their businesses on Amazon. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer,” Lindsay Winter, head of Virginia Public Policy at Amazon, said.

Amazon officials were also joined by Bristol Chamber of Commerce CEO Beth Rhinehart and members of Southwest Virginia’s legislative delegation for a panel discussion on economic and workforce development strategies aimed at transforming the region’s economy.

“Amazon continues to deliver on its promises going back to our first meeting three years ago,” 1st District Delegate Terry Kilgore, majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates and InvestSWVA co-chair, said. “Our delegation is proud to work with Amazon in achieving its diverse economic and workforce development strategies around the commonwealth and particularly in Southwest Virginia.”

The panel, moderated by Winter covered a range of topics, including the Southwest Virginia delegation’s remote and telework playbook, also known as the “Fuse” workplace model, that has resulted in job announcements from tech companies like eHealth Technologies, EarthLink and Paymerang.

Winter also led a broader discussion of how the region’s legacy energy assets, including land, power and water, are critical to innovative energy research, commercialization and asset deployment. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced the Energy DELTA Lab as a public-private, multi-site energy testbed located in Southwest Virginia. This partnership of the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority and InvestSWVA, is executing an economic development strategy targeting a variety of technologies, including hydrogen, mine-based geothermal, small modular nuclear reactors, innovative solar generation and advanced energy storage, including pumped-storage hydro.