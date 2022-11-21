Alexia Ramsey named Miss Food City

Alexis Ramsey, 25, from Oakwood, Virginia, has been crowned Miss Food City 2023.

The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant, directed by the Twin City Woman’s Club, was held at Emory & Henry College’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia, Saturday. Ramsey, who is currently employed by Dominion Energy as an unmanned systems operator, recalled watching her aunt compete in the pageant in 2000 and emphasized that winning the pageant is a dream come true.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to represent Food City as your new Miss Food City 2023. My aunt competed in the Miss Food City 2000 pageant, and ever since then, I have been watching the pageant and waiting for a chance to be the spokeswoman for such an amazing organization,” Ramsey said. “I am beyond excited for all of the upcoming events this year has in store for me and my new Food City family.”

Ramsey succeeds Elizabeth McReynolds, who held the title in 2022 and will now represent Food City at various company and community events, such as the Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300.

In a statement, Steve Smith, the president, and chief executive officer of Food City, congratulated all 19 contestants and highlighted they look forward to working with Ramsey this year.

“We would like to thank the 19 talented young ladies who competed in this year’s pageant. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” Smith said. “We are excited to have Alexis represent our company and look forward to working with her.”

Addison Smith from Abingdon, Virginia, was second place, with Layla Miller of Front Royal, Virginia, taking third place. Hannah Maultbay from Johnson City, Tennessee, received the Miss Photogenic 2023 award.