After decade of planning and $12 million, sports complex opens Saturday

Abingdon’s long-awaited sports complex opens Saturday after almost a decade in planning and preparation.

The project came with a price tag of more than $12 million, including bond sales and the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that came to the town in recent months.

“Building a sports complex of this nature is truly investing in the future of the town,” Mayor Derek Webb said. “We fully expect to realize a tax revenue stream that we’ve never benefited from before with the addition of restaurants and other businesses for the community in The Meadows retail complex that stands adjacent to the sports complex.”

The sports complex spans more than 30 acres near the Virginia Creeper Trail.

While fields are complete, a splash pad, track for bicycles and more playground equipment are expected to be added later, Webb said.

“It’s going to be a huge asset for local kids and businesses. It’s a place for everyone,” Webb said.

Southwest Virginia Rush plays soccer on the fields at 9 a.m. on Saturday followed by a soccer game pitting Holston High School against Grundy High School at 3 p.m.

In between, the public is invited to a grand opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Activities for the day also include ceremonial first pitches and a Little League Homerun Derby.

A ribbon-cutting by members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce is also included in Saturday’s festivities at the sports complex at 78 Cook St.

Following the grand opening, the complex will be open daily from dawn to dusk.

“We just want people to come out,” Webb said. “We can’t wait to see the kids out there. When we see the local kids out there, playing on those fields, it’s going to make it all worthwhile.”

