Abingdon's old train depot is new home for photography business

ABINGDON, Va. – Dean Barr is back in business.

The longtime art gallery owner in Abingdon, Virginia, has settled into a new space for his long-running art gallery – what is actually the longest-surviving independent art gallery in Abingdon.

Departing a site at a historic building on Main Street earlier this year, Barr is now showing off his art pieces at the old Abingdon passenger railway station, built in 1909 by the Norfolk & Western Railway at Depot Square.

The move trims Barr’s The Gallery at Barr Photographics’ exhibit space by a few dozen square feet. Now, Barr is no longer able to showcase individual artists in the “Corner Gallery,” where he had featured 125 artists over several years. But he still has the inviting, vibrant and colorful works of 20 different artists on the freshly-painted walls of his bright, white showroom inside the station - a structure that was once the headquarters of the Abingdon Police Department and the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia.

These days, the station is a business incubator site operated by the town of Abingdon.

“We have five rooms,” Barr, a resident of Abingdon and a 1973 graduate of Chilhowie High School, said.

On a tour of his new digs, Barr showed off his work space for the “bread and butter” of his business – museum-quality framing.

“I’ve been doing framing ever since I was about 10 years old,” Barr, 67, said.

He works on the framing in consultation with his wife, Valerie.

Barr’s business dates to 1986, when he established a photography studio, which expanded into an art gallery in 2001.

Barr wants to correlate what he’s doing with the Arts Depot, a gallery space housed next door in Abingdon’s former freight train station.

Now, at an age when other folks may talk about retirement, Barr stands tall with a new vision.

“I’m excited about being here because this is an historic, old building,” he said. “This building has much history. And I love it here. It’s nice. We get to see the train 10 times a day. And sometimes it sounds like it’s coming through the windows. But, that’s part of it.”

Want to go?

What: The Gallery at Barr Photographics

Where: 308 Depot Square, Abingdon, Virginia, inside the former passenger railway station

Info: (276) 628-1486