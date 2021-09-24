Abingdon hears feedback on outdoor alcohol areas

Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook cautioned he would want some delay in establishing such an area until he can get his police department fully staffed.

“If there is an issue, we will respond,” Holbrook said. “I am confident that we can handle most of it. I don’t foresee any huge issues.”

The ordinance would establish boundaries in town so consumers would have to stay within a particular area while consuming alcohol in a to-go cup, said Cameron Bell, the town’s acting attorney.

Holbrook said he would also expect restaurant staff members to be trained so patrons know the boundaries of the Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Town Councilman Mike Owens said many businesses have spoken in favor of establishing such an area.

Yet Mayor Derek Webb said he has received a couple of letters that were opposed to the idea.

“It’s always individual citizens,” Webb said. “I will say there are a lot of rumors and half-truths concerning this issue.”

Webb said it would be difficult to “push” the plan without citizen input.

Councilwoman Amanda Pillion encouraged the public to speak out on the issue — if they are opposed to the plan.

Town Manager Jimmy Morani suggested a public hearing or public engagement meeting could be held in October or November as the Town Council considers whether to allow this area to be established.

