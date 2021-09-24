Abingdon hears feedback on outdoor alcohol areas

ABINGDON, Va. — Town officials are mulling whether to establish an Outdoor Refreshment Area.
This statewide local option would allow Abingdon restaurants to let consumers take alcohol with them in specially marked cups.
Consumers would then be allowed to consume alcohol outside on Main Street or Remsburg Drive, as discussed at Thursday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting.
Virginia Del. William Wampler spoke at Thursday’s meeting, saying other places in Southwest Virginia — Bristol and Big Stone Gap — are also mulling whether to establish such areas.
“This is a unique opportunity for Abingdon,” Doug Beatty, owner of the Bonefire Smokehouse, a restaurant on West Main Street, said.
Beatty presented a petition with 52 signatures from property owners and business owners in favor of establishing the area.
Generally, Beatty said concerns that come up with such a proposal include noise, trash and public intoxication.
Still, these concerns do not become reality, Beatty said.
“People think it’s going to be Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras, Savannah,” Beatty said. “Abingdon is not that.”
Lawmakers in Virginia recently established the concept of Outdoor Refreshment Areas. If a locality chooses to participate, it must establish a safety plan.
Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook cautioned he would want some delay in establishing such an area until he can get his police department fully staffed.
“If there is an issue, we will respond,” Holbrook said. “I am confident that we can handle most of it. I don’t foresee any huge issues.”
The ordinance would establish boundaries in town so consumers would have to stay within a particular area while consuming alcohol in a to-go cup, said Cameron Bell, the town’s acting attorney.
Holbrook said he would also expect restaurant staff members to be trained so patrons know the boundaries of the Outdoor Refreshment Area.
Town Councilman Mike Owens said many businesses have spoken in favor of establishing such an area.
Yet Mayor Derek Webb said he has received a couple of letters that were opposed to the idea.
“It’s always individual citizens,” Webb said. “I will say there are a lot of rumors and half-truths concerning this issue.”
Webb said it would be difficult to “push” the plan without citizen input.
Councilwoman Amanda Pillion encouraged the public to speak out on the issue — if they are opposed to the plan.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani suggested a public hearing or public engagement meeting could be held in October or November as the Town Council considers whether to allow this area to be established.
