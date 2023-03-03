ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s Farmers Market reopens for its full season in less than a month.

The diverse market will start the 2023 season at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion on Saturday April 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. The pavilion is located at 100 Remsburg Dr., in Abingdon.

The market is scheduled to operate every Saturday through the end of October. It will be open Tuesdays, starting April 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Tuesday operations continuing through the end of September.

“We are expanding, with over 75 vendors signed up this year, we will have vendors on the Fields-Penn 1860 House Lawn at times,” said market Manager David McLeish.

There will 40-60 vendors from local Farms, aquaponic, hydroponic, artisans, crafters and prepared food/hot food vendors set up to sell their goods and to promote fresh local food, according to the manager.

“We’re still in expansion,” he said.

Sometimes, Remsburg Drive will be closed at the Cummings Street intersection to allow for more vendor spaces and to provide more safety, McLeish said.

Among the growers is a hydroponic farm that raises vegetables year-round and craftsman John O’Quinn, a furniture maker from Rural Retreat, McLeish said.

Patrons can pre-order at https://www.facebook.com/groups/AbingdonFarmersMarketDirect/ and vendors will have the order ready for pickup.

Vendors come from as far away in Virginia as Nickelsville, Mendota and Rural Retreat. Other vendors are coming from Tennessee at Bristol and Kingsport.

“And you know customers, we pull them from once a month from Kentucky,” said McLeish.

The Holiday Farmers Market will begin the first Saturday in November and operate through the Saturday prior to Christmas, from 10:00 a.m. – noon.

And the Winter Market will be open the first and third Saturdays of January, February and March, From 10 a.m. until noon.

For years, the market has won accolades from Virginia Living Magazine readers as the Best Farmers Market in Southwest Virginia, beating out such competitors as the farmers market in Blacksburg near Virginia Tech.