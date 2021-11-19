Abingdon Farmers Market expanding into train station

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market is expanding its operation into the former passenger train station on Depot Square.

The move is temporary, according to Abingdon’s Assistant Town Manager Tonya Triplett.

On Thursday, the Abingdon Town Council approved a plan to allow the Farmers Market to operate Fridays and Saturdays, 2-6 p.m., from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18.

Abingdon Farmers Market Manager David McLeish said 13 craft vendors are currently interested in the additional Friday and Saturday afternoon market.

“We’re still going to have the morning market from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the market pavilion,” McLeish said.

The market had tried to operate with similar hours last year on evenings in December, but it had grown too cold at the outside market pavilion, McLeish said.

The previous lease at the train depot with the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, expired in October, Triplett said.

Earlier this year, a bicycle shop called Abingdon Adventures operated at the site under a sublease, but its owners decided not to renew its lease, Triplett said.