Abingdon Farmers Market expanding into train station
Abingdon Depot

The Abingdon Farmers Market will temporarily hold afternoon hours in the former train station in Abingdon to avoid cool outdoor temperatures.

 Contributed Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market is expanding its operation into the former passenger train station on Depot Square.

The move is temporary, according to Abingdon’s Assistant Town Manager Tonya Triplett.

On Thursday, the Abingdon Town Council approved a plan to allow the Farmers Market to operate Fridays and Saturdays, 2-6 p.m., from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18.

Abingdon Farmers Market Manager David McLeish said 13 craft vendors are currently interested in the additional Friday and Saturday afternoon market.

“We’re still going to have the morning market from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the market pavilion,” McLeish said.

The market had tried to operate with similar hours last year on evenings in December, but it had grown too cold at the outside market pavilion, McLeish said.

The previous lease at the train depot with the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, expired in October, Triplett said.

Earlier this year, a bicycle shop called Abingdon Adventures operated at the site under a sublease, but its owners decided not to renew its lease, Triplett said.

Now, the circa-1909 Norfolk & Western Railway Station — owned by the town — could eventually become an events center, Triplett said.

McLeish said the market is interested in the building between now and Christmas — and possibly later.

“We could use it in January, February and March,” McLeish said. “I’ll have to talk to the vendors.”

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb applauded the choice for the depot.

“I think it’s an interesting use of the property,” Webb said. “I think it’s a great idea. I’d love to see what happens. I think it could be a huge success.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

